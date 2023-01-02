Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $74.81 Million

Status (SNT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Status has a market capitalization of $74.81 million and $1.49 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00038267 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005931 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018443 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00229032 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01875481 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $1,483,231.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.