Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of SPLP opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $47.62.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $425.67 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

