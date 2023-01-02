StockNews.com Begins Coverage on America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered America First Multifamily Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

America First Multifamily Investors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATAX opened at $18.60 on Thursday. America First Multifamily Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 17.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $413.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 188,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 40,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.