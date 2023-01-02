StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Intellicheck stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.57.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

