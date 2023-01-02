StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vonage (NYSE:VG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Vonage Stock Performance
Vonage stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.99. Vonage has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $21.00.
Vonage Company Profile
