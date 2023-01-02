StockNews.com Downgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Sell

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.

IFF stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

