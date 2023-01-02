StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Calithera Biosciences Stock Up 4.2 %
CALA stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.
