StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences Stock Up 4.2 %

CALA stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.