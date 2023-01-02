StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Citizens has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $106.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.13.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
