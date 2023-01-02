StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Citizens has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $106.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.13.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter.

In other Citizens news, CEO Gerald Shields acquired 24,769 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,307.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,327. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Harvey J. Waite bought 11,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $27,384.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerald Shields bought 24,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,327. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 59,132 shares of company stock worth $170,692. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

