StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMCT. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $111.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.48. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $916,575.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Further Reading

