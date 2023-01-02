StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Delcath Systems Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Insider Activity

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 757.05%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. purchased 15,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $55,078.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,720.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Articles

