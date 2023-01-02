StockNews.com Lowers Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Stepan Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. Stepan has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $126.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.03.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $719.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $222,089.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,074.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $583,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $222,089.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,074.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth about $614,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,122,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 55.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 46.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.