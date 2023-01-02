Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s 8th Largest Position

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 3.6% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.36% of Stryker worth $275,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $244.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

