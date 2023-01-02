Sweetgreen (SG) versus The Competition Critical Comparison

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sweetgreen to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -45.27% -30.98% -26.19% Sweetgreen Competitors 1.05% -13.63% 2.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sweetgreen and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $339.87 million -$153.18 million -3.60 Sweetgreen Competitors $1.87 billion $215.06 million -2.20

Analyst Ratings

Sweetgreen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sweetgreen and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 0 0 0 N/A Sweetgreen Competitors 497 4090 5343 232 2.52

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus price target of 19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.70%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 24.98%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen’s rivals have a beta of -5.49, meaning that their average stock price is 649% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sweetgreen rivals beat Sweetgreen on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

