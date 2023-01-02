Syscoin (SYS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.09 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $75.42 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,729.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.69 or 0.00595869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00251743 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00039824 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,983,096 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

