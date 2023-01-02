Syscoin (SYS) Reaches Market Cap of $74.77 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $74.77 million and $1.08 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,590.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.44 or 0.00581317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00248060 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00038063 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,983,096 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

