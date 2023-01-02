T-mac DAO (TMG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $246.57 Million

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One T-mac DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. T-mac DAO has a market cap of $246.57 million and approximately $46,450.47 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

T-mac DAO Profile

T-mac DAO’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 0.24566148 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,553.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

