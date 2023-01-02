T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $174.18 billion, a PE ratio of 114.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.29.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

