T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 1.5% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.06. The stock had a trading volume of 54,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,934. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.03. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $199.21.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.