Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TVE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cormark dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

TSE TVE opened at C$4.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.33. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.28 and a 1 year high of C$6.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy Increases Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$329.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a boost from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.