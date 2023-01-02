Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

NYSE TGB opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

