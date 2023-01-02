Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.24 ($0.26) to €0.20 ($0.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €0.22 ($0.23) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.15 ($0.16) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €0.17 ($0.18) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.