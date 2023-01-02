Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Telephone and Data Systems makes up about 1.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TDS traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $10.49. 137,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.93. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 175.61%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.