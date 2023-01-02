Tellor (TRB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.75 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $28.41 million and $3.75 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tellor has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $12.16 or 0.00073097 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002848 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00461030 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.02909544 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.82 or 0.29501210 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,337,209 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
