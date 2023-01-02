TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 3.7% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $199.88 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00066757 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00059296 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00024839 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007845 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001442 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003286 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,180,113 coins and its circulating supply is 9,803,173,924 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
