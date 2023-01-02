Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 12,477 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $100.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

