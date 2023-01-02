Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,779 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $79.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.49.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

