Texas Permanent School Fund Has $9.83 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 143,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $73.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 132.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

