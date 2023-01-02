Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $83.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

