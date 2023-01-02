Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 32,610 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 623,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 32,610 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 522.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $129,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,602 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $34.97 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

