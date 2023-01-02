Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 4,423 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 11.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $1,879,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $211.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.00 and its 200 day moving average is $234.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

