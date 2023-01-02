Tezos Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.23 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Tezos has a market cap of $682.47 million and approximately $14.23 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00004431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00027228 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002445 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007446 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 943,292,537 coins and its circulating supply is 921,860,890 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

