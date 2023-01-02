Tezos Price Reaches $0.73 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Tezos has a market cap of $674.54 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00004378 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00027097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001912 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007451 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 943,292,537 coins and its circulating supply is 921,860,890 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

