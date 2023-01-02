The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Short Interest Update

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CHEF. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

CHEF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.28. 10,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,730. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.73. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $661.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.65 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,729,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 309.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after buying an additional 440,824 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 376.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 361,187 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 777.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 295,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $8,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

