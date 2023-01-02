The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,597 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.2% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $63.61. 329,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,023,960. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.