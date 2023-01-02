The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

KO traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,023,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $275.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

