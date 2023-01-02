The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($56.72) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,160 ($38.14) price objective on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($60.46) price objective on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.31) price objective on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($47.67) price objective on Diageo in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.89) price objective on Diageo in a report on Monday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,108.67 ($49.59).

Diageo Stock Down 0.5 %

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,650 ($44.05) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,687.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,714.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The firm has a market cap of £82.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,607.14. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.60).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,629 ($43.80) per share, with a total value of £8,274.12 ($9,985.66). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 678 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,176.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

