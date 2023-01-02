The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 769,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 220.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $343.38. The stock had a trading volume of 70,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,096. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

