The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,708. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $76.97.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.62%.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 782,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,497,000 after purchasing an additional 121,494 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $1,907,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.