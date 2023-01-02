The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Update

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,708. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $76.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.62%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

