The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Short Interest Update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 685,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $289,950 and have sold 26,965 shares worth $1,238,951. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 60,978 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $17,703,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 226.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 993,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,605,000 after buying an additional 689,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.31. 10,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

