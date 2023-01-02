The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.7% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $129.71 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $100.81 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.76.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

