The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Short Interest Down 19.3% in December

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $26,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,793,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,301,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $126,651. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Singing Machine alerts:

Institutional Trading of Singing Machine

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Singing Machine stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Singing Machine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Singing Machine Stock Performance

Shares of Singing Machine stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. Singing Machine has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59.

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Singing Machine had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter.

Singing Machine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.