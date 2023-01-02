The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $68.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.81.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trade Desk by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,220,000 after purchasing an additional 328,332 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,885,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
