Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0321 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $191.06 million and $1.99 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00066757 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00059201 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024742 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007878 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001442 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003307 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000122 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
