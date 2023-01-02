Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.87 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $189.75 million and $1.87 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00066758 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00059210 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00024488 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007878 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001443 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003235 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
