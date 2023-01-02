Threshold (T) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.77 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $156.88 million and $3.77 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037385 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00226776 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01574911 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $13,686,668.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

