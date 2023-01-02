Thunder Brawl (THB) Trading Down 25.9% Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and $373,658.44 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02896444 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $441,369.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

