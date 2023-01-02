Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBML remained flat at $25.35 during trading on Monday. 107,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

