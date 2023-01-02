Tingo (NASDAQ:MICT) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tingo (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:MICT opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. Tingo has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.35.
Tingo (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Tingo had a negative net margin of 76.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter.
Tingo, Inc, an agri-fintech company, operates a marketplace platform that empowers social upliftment through mobile, technology, and financial access for rural farming communities in Africa. Its Tingo Mobile offers its comprehensive platform service through use of smartphones ‘device as a service' to empower a marketplace to enable subscribers/farmers within and outside of the agricultural sector to manage commercial activities of growing and selling production to market participants in domestically and internationally.
