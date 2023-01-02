Tingo (NASDAQ:MICT) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tingo (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Tingo Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MICT opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. Tingo has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.35.

Tingo (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Tingo had a negative net margin of 76.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MICT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tingo by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tingo by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tingo by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tingo during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tingo in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Tingo, Inc, an agri-fintech company, operates a marketplace platform that empowers social upliftment through mobile, technology, and financial access for rural farming communities in Africa. Its Tingo Mobile offers its comprehensive platform service through use of smartphones ‘device as a service' to empower a marketplace to enable subscribers/farmers within and outside of the agricultural sector to manage commercial activities of growing and selling production to market participants in domestically and internationally.

