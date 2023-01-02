Toncoin (TON) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00013597 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and $41.50 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037572 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018195 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00227019 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.20688694 USD and is up 6.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $40,046,206.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

